Bulling riding is back on the calendar for Princeton resi­dents.

The city will be hosting Bulls and Pulls, a bull riding and tractor pull event that will replace Fall Fest, Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Com­munity Park.

The event will include live music, local vendors, bull­ing riding and a tractor pull contest.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]