Princeton breaks ground on new firehouse

Construction will begin soon on the first of two new firehouses for Princeton Fire- Rescue.

The city determined to build Firehouse No. 3 ahead of Firehouse No. 2 due to higher growth in the proposed location.

Firehouse No. 3 will be a 7,560 sq. ft. facility featuring living quarters, a gym and a small classroom, according to PF-R Chief Tom Harvey.

The new facility will have three bays, two drive-thru and one short bay, where a fire en­gine and a light duty vehicle will be stored. Two additional pieces of equipment can be stored such as a rescue boat and UTV.

For the full story, see Oct. 15 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]