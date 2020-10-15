Property tax bills arriving soon

Collin County residents should watch their mailboxes for 2020 property tax bills mailed this month from the office of county tax assessor.

The county tax office each year prepares bills for 57 enti­ties that assess property taxes, mailing more than 380,000 statements to property own­ers and mortgage companies. The number of entities in­creased from 47 last year with the addition of several Public Improvement Districts.

Property tax collections, totaling more than $3.5 bil­lion, also flow through the county tax office.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]