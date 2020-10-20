Council approves NTMWD agreement

In a special meeting held Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 19, Princeton City Council voted to approve a settlement agreement ending a rate case dispute filed against the North Texas Municipal Water District in 2016 with the Public Utilities Commission.

Princeton was the last of the 13 member cities of NTMWD to approve the settlement.

The council approved three development agreements. The first between the city and AJFund LLC, which has agreed to escrow funds enabling Princeton to design and construct a development known as Lake Meadow in the amount of $212,445 paid to the city.

The second agreement specifies terms between the city and four landowners concerning the construction of a sanitary sewer line on Myrick Lane.

The last agreement approves negotions between the city, M/I Homes of Dallas and attorney Ann McKinley acting on behalf of the landowner to annex and develop a 52.47-acre tract of land.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]