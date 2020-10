Three World War II air­planes, including the Boeing B17 bomber Texas Raiders, touched down at McKinney Na­tional Airport over the weekend as part of a Commemorative Air Force living history tour stop.

Joining Texas Raiders were a T-6 Texan trainer and the Beechcraft 18 transport aircraft Little Raider.

The warbirds provided a liv­ing history lesson and an op­portunity to raise funds to keep them flying.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]