Council creates PID

Princeton City Council unanimously voted to approve a second Public Improvement District (PID) during the regu­lar meeting held Monday Oct. 26. The PID is located in the Winchester subdivision south of Myrick Lane, between County Road 398 and County Road 447.

A PID is a special district created by a city or county which allows for special as­sessments levied against prop­erty owners within the district to finance infrastructure en­hancements to the area such as roads or utilities. It is de­signed to provide funding for improvements to meet com­munity needs that wouldn’t otherwise be provided.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]