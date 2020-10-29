Council creates PID

Princeton City Council unanimously voted to approve a second Public Improvement District (PID) during the regular meeting held Monday Oct. 26. The PID is located in the Winchester subdivision south of Myrick Lane, between County Road 398 and County Road 447.
A PID is a special district created by a city or county which allows for special assessments levied against property owners within the district to finance infrastructure enhancements to the area such as roads or utilities. It is designed to provide funding for improvements to meet community needs that wouldn’t otherwise be provided.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]