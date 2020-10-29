VFW Auxiliary brings awareness

The Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary has a goal to improve the lives of veterans, service members, their families and the community.

Founded in 1914, the VFW Auxiliary is one of the oldest veteran service organizations in the United States.

In Princeton, the VFW Aux­iliary was formed in 2018. Treasurer Suzanne Ash, wife of Navy veteran and Post Com­mander Jason Ash, says their main focus is to support VFW Post 9167 anyway they can.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]