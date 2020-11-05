NTMWD adopts new water rate structure

Representatives of the 13 member cities governing North Texas Municipal Water District gathered last week for a symbolic signing ceremony adopting a new water rate structure that will conclude a wholesale water rate case filed with the Texas Public Utility Commission.
The ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 29, by the water treatment facilities at the district headquarters in Wylie. Representing Princeton was City Manager Derek Borg.
“I would like to thank the mayors, city councils and city managers for their hard work over the past several years negotiating this historical agreement,” Borg said. “And for coming together as a region for this great accomplishment.”
In addition to Wylie, the member cities are Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall and Royse City.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]