As Princeton continues to grow, so do the equipment needs of the city’s first re­sponders.

Fire-Rescue personnel wel­comed a brand-new Quint Fire Engine to their fleet Sun­day, Oct. 25.

The new engine and lad­der combination firefighting apparatus is called a Quint for the five functions that it provides–pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladder.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]