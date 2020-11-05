School district champion food drives

With the holidays fast approaching, Princeton Independent School District campuses have kicked off annual their annual food drives to make sure those less fortunate in the community can fill their plates.
Collection efforts are part of the Lions Club’s annual Angel Tree Program which also provides toys and clothes to families in need. Food drives will conclude after Thanksgiving to allow volunteers time to sort and organize donations.
Organizers say student participation in the food drive is important because it sends a message to students about civic responsibility and caring for the community.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]