Chacon wins mayoral race; runoff election for Place 4

In unofficial voting totals, with 100% of precincts reporting, Brianna Chacon won the mayoral seat with 1,902 votes (44.04%), Philip Anthony received 1,569 (36.33%) and David Sprawls received 848 votes (19.63%) in the Princeton mayoral race. It was initially reported by the city that a runoff election would be required because the city council previously voted to move from two-year terms to three-year terms. After conferring with the Secretary of State, it was determined a runoff would not be required because Chacon is filling the remaining portion of the existing two-year term that came open when previous mayor, J.M. Caldwell, resigned.

In City Council Place 3, Bryan Washington won with 2,207 votes (54.64%) over Mike McCandless, who received 1,221 votes (30.23%) and Evan Lewis, who received 611 votes (15.13%).

In Place 4, Keven Underwood received 1,702 votes (41.62%), Jessie Lopez received 1,508 votes (39.03%) and Jodie Schmitt received 771 votes (19.01%). Unlike the mayoral race, a runoff election will be held to determine the winner.

Place 5 incumbent Steve Deffibaugh defeated challenger Marlo Obera. Deffibaugh received 2,070 votes (54.37%) and Obera received 1,737 votes (45.63%).

Cyndi Darland and Chad Jones captured the two open seats on the Princeton Independent School District board of trustees. Darland received 2,966 votes (27.35%) and Jones received 1,888 votes (17.41%). Candidates Lisa Ware received 1,815 (16.74%), Ebony Wilson received 1,741 votes (16.06%), John G. Murray received 1,443 (13.31%) and Doug Ellyson received 991 votes (9.14%).

The runoff election has been scheduled for Dec. 8. Early voting will take place Monday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Nov. 25; Saturday, Nov. 28 and Monday Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.

All election results are unofficial until canvassed by the city.

