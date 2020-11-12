Police department plans to raise cancer awareness

Several Princeton Police Officers have decided to forego shaving this month to raise cancer awareness. The department, including Police Chief Mark Moyle, are participating in No- Shave November.

“It’s something we saw we could do as a community service to raise awareness for cancer and hair loss,” said Officer Armando Loya. “It’s a way to show support to the community.”

The goal of No-Shave November is to raise awareness by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose. The participant then donates monthly grooming costs to No-Shave November organizations which partner with several nonprofit organizations such as Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Research.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]