Angel Tree adoptions underway

It’s already time to begin adopting and shopping for this year’s Angel Tree Program as the local Lions Club is geared up to provide a special holiday for the less fortunate children and families in Princeton.

“We have a number of students that might go without Christmas if we did not reach out to them,” said retiring Superintendent Philip Anthony, who has been involved with Angel Tree since its inception. “There’s no other civic organization besides the Lions Club that is set up to help and target the Princeton area exclusively.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]