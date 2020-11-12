Development agreement approved

In a short meeting held inperson for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, city council approved a development agreement between Princeton and Cope Equities, LLC.

City Manager Derek Borg said the development agreement concerns the Northgate Apartment at Monticello. The agreement specifies the terms for the construction of Wastewater Clean-In-Place (CIP) system No. 12 and Water CIP system No. 3. CIP is a method of cleaning interior surface pipes that does not require disassembly allowing faster, repeatable cleaning that is less labor-intensive.

For the full story, see the Nov. 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]