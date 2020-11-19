New mayor grateful for position

Brianna Chacon had always wanted to be elected as mayor, now she’s thank­ful to Princeton voters for giving her the chance.

The new mayor came into the may­oral race late, filing near the deadline. She said she was motivated to run after feeling heartbroken over the “constant bad news and political division” so she prayed for guidance. The next morning told her husband she was going to run for mayor.

As a relative newcomer to the race, she wowed Princeton voters during a virtual candidate forum hosted by the Collin County League of Women Vot­ers in early October. She won the elec­tion receiving 44% of the vote between the three candidates. Chacon will fill a one-year term – the last year of Mayor John-Mark Caldwell’s term – but said she plans on running again next year.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]