Princeton ISD school board welcomes new members

Change is in the air for the Princeton ISD school board, as they swore in two school board members, one new and one an incumbent, at their Monday, Nov. 16 regular board meeting.

In the Nov. 3 election, Cyndi Darland received the highest vote total of all six candidates, receiving 27.35%, or 2,966, of the votes. Darland replaces in­cumbent John G. Murray, who finished fifth in the election with 1,443 votes.

Darland has a lot of experi­ence in the education world, teaching at PHS as well as Trent School, Lincoln Junior High, Abilene Cooper High School, Plano Senior High, Allen High School, and Lowery FC. A coach of several girls sports, Darland earned Dallas Morn­ing News Coach of the Year and District Coach of the year for taking Allen’s girls soccer team to state 2 years in a row.

By Jackson King • [email protected]