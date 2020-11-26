Councilmember leads effort to reduce Hwy 380 speed

If councilmember Mike Rob­ertson had his way, the speed limit on State Highway 380 would be 40 mph within city limits. But that isn’t the case. Currently, the speed limits through Princeton are 45, 55, and 60 mph.

“It doesn’t make any sense to keep such a high speed limit through town,” Robertson said.

The councilmember has per­sonal reasons for his efforts to tame the speed on Hwy 380. Af­ter spending 16 years as a chiro­practor, a car accident in Irving left him with limited use of his left arm and leg. Although he has regained some mobility, he is unable to continue practicing.

Robertson, who has served on the city council for a year, said east of the new City Hall loca­tion through Lowry’s Cross­ing should be 40 mph. He cites the number and severity of ac­cidents as the reason the speed limit should be reduced.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]