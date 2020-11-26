New councilmember wants responsible growth

Princeton’s newest councilmember, Bryan Washington, was sworn into office Nov. 19 by former mayor John-Mark Caldwell.

Washington, a local businessman, has been a Princeton resident since 2008. He owns The Jym Princeton, a health and fitness studio, in downtown Princeton. He also works as an independent business consultant for family entertainment businesses such as coffee shops and restaurants. He is employed by Sky Zone Trampoline Park, where he coaches franchise partners across the United States on ways to improve their business. Because he is self-employed, Washington said he will be able to dedicate the time needed to the position.

“I’m not looking for any type of compensation,” he said. “I just want to impact the community.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]