Area cities host events with lights, crafts, jazz, more

If you’re willing to make the drive this holiday season, the city of Farmersville is hoping to light up your spirits, as they light up the downtown area as part of their Farmersville Lights event.

Created as a way to give residents and visitors to the city something to cheer dur­ing this year of the pandemic, Farmersville Lights, funded through private donations, is a free event with special lighting along Farmersville Parkway as well as holiday activities on the downtown square, said Farmer­sville mayor Bryon Wiebold.

For the full story, see the Dec. 3 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]