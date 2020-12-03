Nonprofit helps preserve historic cemetery, chapel

Settled back in Lowry’s Crossing sitting on roughly 10 acres is Wilson Chapel Cem­etery; the final resting place for members of many prominent families such as Bridgefarmer, Reneau and Rutledge.

The chapel was first deeded September 5, 1894, by A.E. and Bettie Wilson as a site for the Methodist Episcopal Church South. The wooden structure still has one of the original pews and the original bell in the bell tower.

y Dustin Butler • [email protected]