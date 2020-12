Many Princeton residents have been getting ready for the holidays early in hopes of brightening spirits and spread­ing Christmas cheer.

In years past, Chris and Jessi­ca Foster focused on decorating the inside their home, but the couple said boredom, and the extra time they have because of the pandemic, motivated them to decorate the exterior of their home this year.

For the full story, see the Dec. 3 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]