Place 4 runoff election results; Underwood wins

In unofficial voting totals from the Princeton City Council Place 4 runoff election, Keven Underwood won with 130 votes (65.33%) over Yesenia “Jessie” Lopez, who received 69 votes (34.67%).

While Underwood received more votes than Lopez during the Nov. 3 general election, he did not pass the majority vote threshold – 50% of the vote plus one – needed because the city council expanded terms from two years to three years.

Only 199 votes were cast, down 95% from the general elections, in which 3,981 ballots were received in the Place 4 race.

“Thank you to all of my supporters; we won this as a family,” Underwood said. “I look forward to serving the people of Princeton to the best of my ability.”

All election results are unofficial until canvassed by city council, which will take place in a special virtual meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Underwood’s first council meeting will be Jan. 11.

