Flu season off to a slow start

Sometimes, even in the midst of a pandemic, there is a silver lining.

Health care experts have speculated that social distancing, increased sanitation and face masks have slowed the spread of the flu this year.

Officials say it is too soon to determine if the trend will continue since flu cases usually peak anywhere from December to February each year.

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevition have worried about a “twindemic,” a combination of the increasing coronavirus infection and the flu that could further overwhelm the country’s strained health care system, but to date, that has not been the case.

For the full story, see the Dec. 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]