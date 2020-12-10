PD recognized by Texas Police Chiefs Association

Princeton Police Depart­ment has joined esteemed company in Texas for their commitment to serve the com­munity.

The department was award­ed Recognized Law Enforce­ment Agency from the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), becoming the 171st agency in the state to do so.

Princeton Police Depart­ment is proud to receive the award, said Chief of Police Mark Moyle in a news release, and the department has always thought it was one of the best in the state.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]