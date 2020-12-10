PISD, Lions Club collect, distribute food

Despite challenging times, Princeton ISD has stepped up fro the community with this year’s annual food drive to benefit families through the Angel Tree program.

This was once again a coordinated effort with the local Lions Club, and volunteers have been busy this week sorting donations to prepare for next week’s distribution. Student groups from PHS have joined forces with Lions Club members and the ministerial alliance, Christ Cares 4 Princeton.

A total of 24,572 items were donated during campus-wide drives across the district during the month of November. This sets a new record and exceeds last year’s totally by 3,229.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]