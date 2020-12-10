Safety first for Santa, visitors

Princeton Parks and Rec elves build workshop, save the night

Santa has some very special elves working for the city of Princeton.

When resident, councilmember and Santa volunteer Steve Deffibaugh was concerned about being Santa during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parks and Recreation Department stepped in and built him a workshop where he could social distance and still provide some Christmas cheer to Princeton youngsters.

Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant and his team worked hard to de­sign and build something so Santa and the residents of Princeton could share a photo opportunity safely.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]