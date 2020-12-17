CDC, EDC update city council at year-end meeting

In the last meeting of 2020, held Monday, Dec. 14, Princeton City Council took action on several items, most of which were routine in wrapping up the year.

Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh, who also serves as the president of the Community Development Corporation, gave a brief overview of the CDC’s recent activities and upcoming projects. Deffibaugh said the CDC recently finalized several projects including the completion of Parkview Heights Park, planting trees along the median on Monte Carlo Boulevard and completing phase one of the community center. Parkview Heights Park has been popular with residents, said Deffibaugh, but vandalism has been an issue. Because of the vandalism, the CDC is evaluating the cost of an upgraded security system.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]