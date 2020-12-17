School district, food bank partner to feed students in need

Princeton Independent School District and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are working together to provide more than education.

Thanks to a program started in 2019, students in need, and their families, can receive boxes of canned goods and fresh produce through the School Pantry Program (SCHP) during the school year. From September through May, monthly distributions are held at Clark Middle School – where the program was originally piloted – and Princeton High School. All food is sorted, prepacked and provided free of charge by NTFB. Clark was chosen to pilot the program, along with several other schools in the Metroplex last year because more than 50% of the students are on free or reduced-price meal programs.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]