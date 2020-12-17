Vaccines arrive; health care workers get priority

Nine months into a pandemic that has claimed over 300,000 lives in the U.S., some Texans will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipments of the vaccine developed by Pfizer were delivered to the state this week. In Texas, according to the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, the Department of State Health Services will serve as the state’s lead agency in vaccine distribution.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]