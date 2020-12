For the first time this year, the Princeton ISD school board held their regular meeting in a virtual capacity taking place over Zoom Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Among the topics of this month’s school board meeting include a discussion of resolu­tions meant to ease the strain of coronavirus, personnel deci­sions at PISD and an evaluation of the 2019-20 school board au­dit report.

By Jackson King • [email protected]