Food distribution helps families in need

When Southwest Airlines data analyst Nick Chacon began working from home in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he discovered that without an 85-mile dai­ly commute, he had plenty of extra time on his hands.

He decided to donate the extra time back to the community with some sort of food assistance program.

The opportunity arose when Chacon met Derrick Robinson and Terrance John­son of the Alliance of Elite Youth Lead­ership in McKinney through a mutual friend. Through the alliance, Robinson and Johnson run biweekly food box distri­butions in McKinney.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]