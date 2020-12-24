New councilmember ready to give back

The city’s newest councilmember is ready to serve the city he has grown to love.

“I love Princeton,” Keven Underwood said. “That’s why we came here. We specifically sought Princeton out.”

Underwood received nearly 42% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election, but needed a plurality vote, 50% of the vote plus one, to win the seat. He garnered 65% of the vote during the Dec. 8 runoff election against Yesenia “Jessie” Lopez.

For the full story, see the Dec. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]