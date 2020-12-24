Students celebrate cultural heritage

The Lowe bilingual program wanted students to celebrate their heritage, so they hosted an exhibition featuring poetry, riddles, artwork and songs to showcase other cultures.

“Lowe Elementary is a diverse campus with students from all over the world,” said bilingual teacher and exhibition coordinator Aurelia Cordova. “We wanted to make sure our English language learners shared their culture and understand how special it is to our Lowe family.”

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]