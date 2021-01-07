Collin County Stock Show goes on despite pandemic

The show must go on.

That old cliche is true in theater and music or other entertainments in which par­ticipants encounter difficult or unexpected challenges and still have to perform.

And that old saw is true for Future Farmers of America and 4H members and their an­nual show.

The Collin County Junior Livestock Show began last Friday and continues through Saturday at the Myers Park and Event Center in McK­inney. Protective measures against COVID-19 are in ef­fect and the number of attend­ees is being kept to 1,000 a day, said Wade Shackelford, general superintendent for the show. The show requires peo­ple wear masks.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]