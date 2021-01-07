Local business proudly displays Texas-sized flag

Princeton resident D.L. Caldwell is a proud American – so much so that he decided to let everyone know by displaying a giant American flag in the parking lot of his business.
Caldwell said he is grateful for the opportunities he received as an American, some of which he thinks he might not have received in another country. He built several successful businesses, including Highway 380 Pawn, where the 40-foot by 80-foot American flag proudly flies, without finishing his high school education.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]