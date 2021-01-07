Local business proudly displays Texas-sized flag

Princeton resident D.L. Caldwell is a proud American – so much so that he decided to let everyone know by displaying a giant American flag in the parking lot of his business.

Caldwell said he is grateful for the opportunities he received as an Ameri­can, some of which he thinks he might not have received in another country. He built several successful businesses, including Highway 380 Pawn, where the 40-foot by 80-foot American flag proudly flies, without finishing his high school education.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]