Leaders evaluate city’s storm response

Several Princeton officials updated residents and city council about the city’s re­sponse to the winter storm af­fecting North Texas last week during the Feb. 22 council meeting.

City Manager Derek Borg spoke about the city’s response to the winter storm.

“I’m just so proud of our team and their performance,” Borg said. “They sacrificed to the extent that their families sacrificed them being present in a lot of circumstances.”

Borg covered items that the city accomplished during the winter storm. Borg said at the onset of the storm they set up a command post. In addition, they partnered with the school district to provide a warming center to distribute food and blankets at Southard Middle School.

“We were thrilled to get so many people involved,” Borg said. “It was a wonderful thing to see our community come to­gether.”

Borg said the city responded to medical calls, water leaks and other emergencies during the storm.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]