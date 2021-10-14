Princeton’s three keys to victory over Lebanon Trail

After losing to district leading Frisco, 59-21, the Panthers head into week eight in search of a second district win. Princeton (1-4, 3-4) travels to Frisco to face Lebanon Trail (0-4, 1-5) on Friday.

Here are three keys to a Panthers victory over the Trailblazers:

Elevate the passing attack

Unlike last season, the Panthers offense has relied on tailback Junior Ombati and the rushing attack. Against Frisco, Ombati finished with 134 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. In their win over Lake Dallas, he had 177 rushing yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Ombati’s ability to run the ball has kept Princeton alive in several games.

However, the passing attack has struggled this year. Isaiah Sadler completed 19 of his 29 passes for 120 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Gavin Champ is the only receiver with more than 250 receiving yards. The Panthers will need to improve on offense in order to win against Lebanon Trail.

