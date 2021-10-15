Panthers defeat Lebanon Trail

Frisco – Princeton earned its second district win of the season in a hard fought battle against the Lebanon Trail Blazers 42-35.

The Panthers took a 13-0 first quarter lead early. Elijah Penny scored two long touchdown on catches of 81 and 70 yards from Isaiah Sadler.

Lebanon Trail scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, but Princeton kept their offensive efforts going. Gavin Champ caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Sadler and Junior Ombati had a 63-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 28-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Blazers, scored a touchdown in the third quarter of play and added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter – all by Trenton Ford

Princeton sealed the game with two second half touchdowns of their own, both by Ombati.

Panther leaders of the game were Penny with 173 yards receiving on 5 catches, Ombati with 217 yards rushing, and Sadler with 317 yards passing with no interceptions.

By Liam Baker, Special Contributor • [email protected]