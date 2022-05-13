State Champ! Princeton’s Gavin Champ wins State in triple jump

Gavin Champ was eager to win a state championship for himself and the Princeton community.

On Friday, he realized that dream, winning the state championship in the boys 5A triple jump. He finished with a distance of 48-5.5, four inches ahead of second place Kedrick Reesado of New Caney (48-1.5).

It was the second medal of the day for the Panther star, as Champ also won silver in the boys long jump (23-9.25). He was just behind Frisco Liberty’s Chris Johnson (24-4.5), who beat Champ at the regional championships as well.

Champ was the only competitor for Princeton at the state championship meet. The senior signed to compete on the track at TCU next season.