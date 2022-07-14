Hambric, Ratliff work out as Princeton QB

Competition is heating up for the Princeton Panthers football team.

With just over a month until the start of the 2022 regular season, the Panthers are working two quarterbacks out for the starting role. Vyron Hambric has played both offensively and defensively for Princeton, mainly at safety and receiver and had 59 tackles, an interception and six pass deflections last season.

Competing with him is Braeden Ratliff, a rising junior with a baseball background at Princeton. Both players offer different skill sets to the position and head coach Eric Chandler likes what both bring to the table.

“Competition is still wide open between those two guys,” Chandler said. “Both of them bring something special to our offense. Just with our philosophy, we take pride in running the football, but they’re both unique talents. Vyron is a unique athlete and Braeden has done a great job of learning our offense and coming from baseball with his arm.”

Hambric is what the team views as the home run hitter in the Princeton offense. One of the top athletes on the team, coach Chandler said his work ethic and consistency set him apart from the pack.

“He’s just a smart, awesome kid,” Chandler said. “He wants to be good at everything he does and puts in the work. You see him in the weight room and at camps all summer working on his game and just trying to find any way to be a better football player.”

For the full story, see the July 14 issue of The Princeton Herald.