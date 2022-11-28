Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

If you’re the parents/guardians of elementary school-age children, the Herald is collecting Letters to Santa again this year. The letters will be printed in the December 22 edition of The Princeton Herald.

Please print out the attached document, have your child write their letter, then send via mail or drop your letter to the address listed. Or, you can email a color scan to [email protected]

Children are more than welcome to jazz up the letters with some drawings, on the front or back, for Santa. Letters are due by Dec. 7.

Merry Christmas!