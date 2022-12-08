Campus food drives yield success

Despite inflation hitting the hardest on everyone’s grocery bill this year, Princeton students stayed committed to making sure there will be plenty to eat for families in the community who might be struggling. The annual campus food drives to benefit the less fortunate collected nearly 22,000 non-perishable items through the Angel Tree program.

“Although we experienced a slight decline from our record-setting food drive last year, I am still extremely proud of this number given the state of the economy and rising food prices,” Lions Club President Casey Gunnels said. “All of these items will go directly to families in Princeton ISD, either through our Angel Tree program or the Christ Cares for Princeton food pantry.”

This was once again a coordinated effort with the local Lions Club, and volunteers have been busy this week sorting donations to prepare for next week’s distribution. Student groups from PHS have joined forces with Lions Club members and the ministerial alliance, Christ Cares for Princeton.

A total of 21,698 items were donated during campus-wide drives across the district during the month of November.

For the third consecutive year, Harper Elementary was the overall winner with 8,994 items collected.

“My teachers really buy into this,” Harper Principal Heidi Estep said. “We have a really generous campus. It’s who we are.”

According to Mrs. Estep, the success of the campus food drive was a combination of things, but one focus probably put them over the top.

By Jean Ann Collins, Princeton ISD

