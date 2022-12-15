Subscribe
Read Local

Demographic data dominates PISD meeting

by | Dec 15, 2022 | Education, Latest

The presentation at this week’s Princeton ISD Board of Trustees meeting looked more like a lesson in mathematics than government.

Charts, graphs, and tables were used to convey the message that PISD is growing and has no plans to stop anytime soon, according to projections presented during the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre provided an enrollment update to trustees which showed a district enrollment of 7,915 students districtwide, an increase of 33 students from November’s figure of 7,882.

In comparing year-to-year, enrollment is up 633 students at elementary campuses, 251 more students at middle schools, and 197 more students at high school.

To read the full story visit to subscribe The Princeton Herald.

By Cole McClendon, [email protected]

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Bored games

Bored games

Dec 15, 2022 | ,

Once upon a time, kids used to get bored. Before cell phones, video games, and 4,000 cable channels with nothing to watch, there wasn’t much to do. And kids got bored. I was one of them. It was bad enough to have a deep, endless chasm of time swallowing you (think...

read more
State representative identifies priorities

State representative identifies priorities

Dec 15, 2022 | ,

While most of us are busy wrapping up holiday shopping and getting ready for a break to celebrate the season, state representatives are preparing for the upcoming legislative session in Austin. The 88th session of the Texas legislature begins Jan. 10, 2023 and...

read more
Goals for city’s communication master plan presented

Goals for city’s communication master plan presented

Dec 15, 2022 | ,

The Princeton City Council, acting on a report delivered by a long-standing municipal consultant, approved a communication master plan Monday designed to improve Internet capabilities and for underserved residents of the city. Council approved a resolution unanimously...

read more
Recycling program is beneficial

Recycling program is beneficial

Dec 8, 2022 | ,

Princeton residents have embraced the notion that recycling material that otherwise would go straight to the dump is good for the environment, according to the municipal coordinator for the company that picks up trash and recyclables throughout the city. Robert...

read more
Patrick outlines legislative priorities

Patrick outlines legislative priorities

Dec 8, 2022 | ,

Although the 88th Legislature is not scheduled to convene until Jan. 10, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is already starting his signaling for the legislature he would favor in the upcoming session. Patrick leads the Texas Senate as part of his lieutenant...

read more
Making memories

Making memories

Dec 8, 2022 | ,

My mother must’ve kept everything my sister and I ever made for Christmas. Some things were put together in school, but most were done in Sunday School. Same is true for anything we ever made, regardless of the time of year. Decades later at a Christmas gathering, if...

read more
Campus food drives yield success

Campus food drives yield success

Dec 8, 2022 | , ,

Despite inflation hitting the hardest on everyone’s grocery bill this year, Princeton students stayed committed to making sure there will be plenty to eat for families in the community who might be struggling. The annual campus food drives to benefit the less...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility