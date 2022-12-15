Demographic data dominates PISD meeting

The presentation at this week’s Princeton ISD Board of Trustees meeting looked more like a lesson in mathematics than government.

Charts, graphs, and tables were used to convey the message that PISD is growing and has no plans to stop anytime soon, according to projections presented during the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre provided an enrollment update to trustees which showed a district enrollment of 7,915 students districtwide, an increase of 33 students from November’s figure of 7,882.

In comparing year-to-year, enrollment is up 633 students at elementary campuses, 251 more students at middle schools, and 197 more students at high school.

By Cole McClendon, [email protected]