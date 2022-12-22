City breaks ground for Fire Station No. 2

The Princeton Fire Department dug in for a last minute groundbreaking for Fire Station No. 2 Wednesday, Dec. 14.

A ribbon cutting and refreshments celebrated the event.

The city’s fourth and newest fire station will be located at 700 Monte Carlo Blvd. It will house the battalion chief’s quarters, multiple apparatuses, a community classroom and up to eight firefighters.

According to the department’s webpage, the department has 42 full- and part-time personnel and 33 of the staff are in operations. Nine of the positions are support staff.

The new station will house a quint with aerial capability and a fire pump, as well as a reserve engine and a TAC, or brush-type truck.

Fire Station No. 2 joins Fire Station No.1, located at 510 Woody Dr; Fire Station No. 3, located at 1100 Myrick Ln; and Fire Station No. 4, located at 7777 FM 546.

Chief Tom Harvey and his staff serve over 65 square miles of the city and its adjacent unincorporated areas, as well as 10 square miles of Lake Lavon. Princeton Fire Department has both an Insurance Services Office rating and a Public Protection Classification rating of 2.

The station was designed by PGAL Architects and engineering was completed by Kimley-Horn & Associates. Crossland Construction Company was the general contractor.

