District wraps up Angel Tree Project

Deliveries are being made this week to less fortunate families who are receiving gifts of toys and clothes for Christmas, as well as food to help make their holidays a little merrier because of the Lions Club’s Angel Tree program.

For the 15th straight year, every angel received the assistance they needed to have a Merry Christmas in what might have been a very bleak holiday with nothing under the tree.

“Even as we continue to grow and have families experiencing the impact of our current economy, we have a community that has still prioritized our children,” said Lions Club President Casey Gunnels. “I’m not surprised that for the 15th consecutive year we have 100 percent of our angels adopted.”

The Angel Tree program, which is sponsored by the local civic organization in conjunction with the Princeton Independent School District, has exceeded a half million dollars in charitable contributions to the community since its inception 15 years ago.

