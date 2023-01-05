PISD asking for input

As the Long-Range Planning Committee continues the process of identifying the future needs of Princeton ISD, one of those tasks will include recommending new campuses to accommodate the growth explosion. With those potential schools, the committee will also need to recommend names for any new campus added to the district.

Schools under consideration include an additional early childhood development center and multiple elementary and middle school campuses.

This is where the community can help Princeton ISD.

“We think it’s important to honor the heritage of our community and what has brought us where we are today,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “We need the community to recommend the names of those people who played an important role in the development of our school community.”

To nominate someone, submit a letter of recommendation for a worthy namesake.

