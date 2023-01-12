Subscribe
Read Local

Property taxes due Jan. 31

by | Jan 12, 2023 | Latest, News

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. 

Princeton property owners whose taxes were not included in their monthly mortgage payment are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office is Monday, Jan. 31, to avoid fines and penalties.

Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of entities throughout Collin County. Appraisal values were certified in July 2022 before city and school district tax rates were finalized for the current fiscal year.

Princeton bills include taxes due the city, county, Princeton Independent School District and Collin College.

In Princeton, the property tax rate is $0.534 per $100 of assessed value for the city and $1.44 per $100 of assessed value for Princeton ISD. Additionally, homeowners will pay $.081 per $100 of assessed value for Collin College. 

Taxes are due upon receipt of the tax notice but may be paid without penalty and interest until Jan. 31. For property owners who may have sold last year, the individual listed as the owner Jan. 1, 2022, is responsible for the property tax.

Penalties and interest will be added to bills starting in February and increasing monthly through June 30 when they are turned over to an attorney for collection. Total penalties and interest by month are: 7% in February, 9% in March, 11% in April, 13% in May, 15% in June and 33% in July. 

Property owners who are over 65 years of age, or are disabled, can pay taxes in four equal installments. Payment months are January, March, May and July. If an installment is missed, the full penalty and interest will be applied to the original amount.

There is also a property tax deferral program that allows taxpayers to pay the amount owed at any time with a 5% yearly interest charge instead of the standard 24% interest rate applied. However, the deferrals only count for the current year and cannot be applied to any amount owed for previous years.

The tax assessor-collector office is responsible for mailing out property tax notices for all entities in the county beginning in October. These notices represent more than 50 different taxing entities within Collin County.

Property taxes payments can be made by cash, check or credit card. For credit card payments, a 2.15% service charge will be applied to the property tax bill.

Payments can be made by mail but must be postmarked before Jan. 31. Individuals should also be mindful of liens placed on properties equal to the amount of tax owed.

According to the tax assessor office, it is not recommended to wait until the end of the month to mail the payment because the post office may not postmark the envelope until Feb. 1, resulting in penalty and interest for a February payment.

The tax assessor-collector has offices located at 2300 Bloomdale Road in McKinney, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Suite 2000 in Frisco and 900 East Park Blvd., Suite 100 in Plano.

For more information, visit collincountytx.gov/tax_assessor.

For more stories like this subscribe to support your local newspaper at The Princeton Herald.

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Committee members set criteria for $797M bond

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Princeton Independent School District’s long-range planning committee has decided on the size and scope of a bond issue it wants to recommend to the district school board.  Committee members voted unanimously Monday night to ask the Princeton ISD Board of...

read more
Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Habitat set to begin new Princeton project

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Amanda Martinez has faced many challenges in her life, chief among them finding stability for her three daughters. Habitat for Humanity is about to give Martinez and two of her daughters — one is grown and has moved away — the stability she has been seeking by...

read more
Speeding concerns, annexations heard by council

Speeding concerns, annexations heard by council

Jan 12, 2023 | ,

Traffic concerns and property annexations were the main topics of discussion at the Princeton City Council meeting held on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Two citizens spoke during public forum about their frustration with drivers speeding in Winchester Crossing, citing a recent...

read more
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Jan 10, 2023 |

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2023 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Princeton contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Princeton area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve...

read more
PISD asking for input

PISD asking for input

Jan 5, 2023 | ,

As the Long-Range Planning Committee continues the process of identifying the future needs of Princeton ISD, one of those tasks will include recommending new campuses to accommodate the growth explosion. With those potential schools, the committee will also need to...

read more
Population numbers don’t match up on new sign

Population numbers don’t match up on new sign

Jan 5, 2023 | ,

It must be official: Princeton’s population now stands officially at 17,027 residents. That compares to the 6,807 residents listed on the previous sign at both ends of U.S. Highway 380 — based on the 2010 Census — welcoming motorists and visitors to the city. It took...

read more
Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Public notice access expanded by Texas newspapers

Jan 5, 2023 | ,

In your community and throughout the U.S., every citizen has a right to know what its city, school district or water district is doing and how it affects their livelihood. Because of this right, public entities are required to provide advance notice to the public...

read more
Veterans
Mobility
Veterans
Mobility
Mobility