Speeding concerns, annexations heard by council

Traffic concerns and property annexations were the main topics of discussion at the Princeton City Council meeting held on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Two citizens spoke during public forum about their frustration with drivers speeding in Winchester Crossing, citing a recent accident involving a child as their fear in the future as well.

One speaker remarked about the number of children that play in the area and the reckless driving of individuals once they hit the straight-of-way.

Both citizens stated they live in the area and requested help from the city in slowing down vehicles either through the installation of speed bumps or increased police presence.

After listening to citizen input, the council unanimously approved the consent agenda which included approval of minutes from the previous meeting as well as preliminary (Freddy’s) and final (PTX storage and Princeton Office Condos) plat approvals.

By Cole McClendon

To read the full story subscribe at The Princeton Herald.