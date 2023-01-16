Collin County Sheriff’s Office seeks public aid in locating missing person

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a woman missing since Jan. 11.
Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing by friends after several days, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the sheriff’s office.
Following her disappearance, Kelley’s vehicle was located in a remote area of Frisco. The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Kelley has identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, also known as Kevin Brown, as a person of interest. Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Ferguson for kidnapping, who is being held at the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond.
The public is encouraged to contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office with any information related to the disappearance of Kelley. Investigators can be reached at 972-547-5100 or by texting 847411.
