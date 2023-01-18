Use of facilities to be discussed by PISD trustees Jan. 19

Late last week, Princeton ISD trustees announced a special meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19. This meeting is in addition to PISD regular trustee meeting on Jan. 26.

Although the agenda has several items, including a discussion to establish timelines for the superintendent’s appraisal, the buzz in the community is centered around an item identified as Facility Use Polices (FUP).

Several leaders in the faith-based and chamber of commerce community are concerned Princeton ISD trustees may limit or end their ability to use school facilities.

Currently, several churches, the Lions club and the Princeton/Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce are among the organizations who use PISD facilities on a regular basis.

The use of certain Princeton ISD facilities is currently available to the public and entities must adhere to the district’s Facility Use Policy guidelines that are available on its website.

The current two-page FUP does not define ‘public’ but does include times and days of use and that non-school use is superseded by school use. It also includes rates, including reduced rates if PISD students are involved in the rental.

The current FUP states it received board approval on Oct. 17, 2022.

Trustees may choose to take action on the item or schedule it for discussion at a later date.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the PISD Administration Building Board Room at 321 Panther Parkway.

